Mark Canha's big day leads Mets past Marlins

MIAMI — In the ninth inning of a game that was effectively over, Mark Canha stepped to the plate with individual triumph on the line. He already had had a heck of a day, powering the Mets to what was about to be a 6-2 win over the Marlins, but needed a triple to complete the cycle. His last such hit came on June 22, 2021.

On a first-pitch curveball up in the zone from lefthander Braxton Garrett, Canha swung hard and hit it hard, lofting a flyball to centerfield . . . for an out. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was there for the routine catch. Oh well.

Canha settled for a nonetheless standout line: 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk, in addition to a homer and a double.

Canha’s early damage came against righthander Edward Cabrera who grinded through four innings. He allowed only two runs and two runs but walked six, driving up his pitch count to at least 20 in each frame.

Tylor Megill survived five innings — which was far from a guarantee as he struggled early — and held Miami to two runs, six hits and two walks. He struck out seven. Both runs came on Nick Fortes’ two-run homer to leftfield in the second.

Like David Peterson, his fellow rotation injury fill-in, Megill was at risk of letting the game get away but got the big outs when he needed them. The Marlins went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded six men on base against him.

The biggest moments for Megill were a pair of inning-ending groundouts to shortstop by Bryan De La Cruz. The first came in the first inning, when a weak roller yielded a routine out. The second came in the fifth inning and wasn’t quite as easy.

De La Cruz pulled a one-hopper deep into the shortstop hole. Lindor nabbed it, took two steps to steady himself and fired — from the outfield grass, closer to third base than second base — a long throw to record the out.

Had the ball snuck through, the score would have been tied. Had Lindor’s throw not arrived in time, it would’ve been a one-run game with runners on the corners and the Mets already dipping into their bullpen. Instead, the inning was over.