Joey Lucchesi's toss to third contributes to Mets' loss

MIAMI — When this blah month at the end of a lost season is barely a memory, there is about one reason you might recall the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Marlins on Tuesday night: that time Joey Lucchesi threw a ball to third base with absolutely nobody on his team in the vicinity.

Oh, and Trevor Gott gave up a walk-off single to Jake Burger in the bottom of the ninth, which was necessary after Brandon Nimmo’s two-out, two-run double tied the game in the top of the frame.

The bizarre play earlier, though, stood as the lowlight of Lucchesi’s decent outing. He gave up three runs (two earned) and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The unearned run came on his own flub, an awkward sequence in the bottom of the fifth.

“A little embarrassing,” Lucchesi said.

With two on and nobody out, Xavier Edwards laid down a routine-looking would-be sacrifice bunt, which wound up between the mound and the third-base line. Third baseman Ronny Mauricio, calling for the ball, and Lucchesi both pursued it. Lucchesi picked it up, stood up and fired to third, where there was nobody.

The ball rolled down the leftfield line. Jon Berti scored. Lucchesi took off his hat and looked around, apparently confused.

“I felt like someone was over there,” Lucchesi said. “I’m going to own it. Probably should’ve just went to first . . . You make mistakes in life. You gotta make sure you learn from them and not do them again.”

The Mets did end up recording an out on the play, with Nick Fortes, trying to advance to third, thrown out by leftfielder Tim Locastro.

“I’m not sure what [Lucchesi] was thinking,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Obviously, the third baseman is standing beside you. There’s nobody to throw to."

Marlins lefthander Braxton Garrett contributed six innings (one unearned run), striking out seven and walking none. The Mets managed little at the plate after failing to convert on a prime scoring chance — runners on second and third with nobody out — in the top of the first.

Notes & quotes: Brett Baty (left groin strain) is due back in the lineup Wednesday, Showalter said. He hasn’t played since leaving a game injured Sept. 13 . . . The Mets continue to be optimistic that Starling Marte (right groin strain) will return, including to the outfield, before the season ends next weekend. He headed to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to play in simulated games.











