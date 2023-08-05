Mets minor-league report: Ryan Clifford

Player: Ryan Clifford

Age: 20 (born July 20, 2003)

Team: Brooklyn Cyclone (South Atlantic League).

Position: OF

Bats/throws: L/L

Height/weight: 6-3 / 200

Acquired: 2022 Amateur draft, Round 11, 343th pick. Signed for $1,250,000

Background: Clifford’s talent was evident from the moment he was signed, as the Astros selected him in round 11 of the 2022 draft but signed him for value closer to that of a late second rounder. The North Carolina native was projected as a day one draft talent, but concerns of his signing due to his commitment to Vanderbilt, led to him sliding. Clifford hit .268 with a .412 OBP in 12 games at Low-A Fayetteville in 2022.

2023 update: Clifford started back in Low-A and hit .337 with two home runs and a.945 OPS in 25 games, earning a promotion to High-A Asheville. At High-A, Clifford upped his power numbers, hitting 16 home runs and driving in 46 runs in 58 games. Those numbers made him an attractive target for the Mets, who received him along with Drew Gilbert in a deadline day deal for Justin Verlander.

What he’s saying: “I’m trying to be the aggressor, do my damage early. I put up a fight and understand that I’m going to make every at-bat tough. I feel like I can make improvements in every part of my game. Offensively, defensively and even baserunning, there’s always things to clean up in any little aspect of the game.”

Scouting report: The appeal of Clifford lies in his strong offensive potential. The left-hander has a good eye and the ability to make hard contact. At Low-A he had a 20.7% walk rate, that dropped to 8.4% as his power numbers increased at High-A. The major league average walk rate is 8.6%. There are concerns on Clifford’s ability to stick in the outfield, as he has also played games at first base.

On being traded: “I wish them [Astros] all the best, obviously there’s a lot of value in getting traded for someone like Justin Verlander. I’m just looking at it as a new opportunity. I’m ready to take the next steps and continue my career with the Mets.”

Forgoing college: “It was my dream to play professional baseball, so when the opportunity came, I took it. I was going into a great organization that was willing to give me that much money, so they believed I was a good investment.”

Home run in first at-bat with Brooklyn: “It was pretty cool to get a hold of one in my first at-bat. I’m looking to keep that momentum going and finish off the season strong.”

On power surge: “There wasn’t much thinking behind it. I just tried to use my lower half a bit better than I had been.”

MLB ETA: 2026