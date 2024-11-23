Mets cut former top prospect Ramirez, plus two others

SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets cut Alex Ramirez, a former top prospect, as well as relievers Alex Young and Grant Hartwig

Mets outfilelder Alex Ramirez catches a fly ball during a...

Mets outfilelder Alex Ramirez catches a fly ball during a spring training game against the Marlins on Feb. 27, 2024, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

The Mets cut three players from their 40-man roster Friday night, including outfielder Alex Ramirez, a former top prospect who didn’t develop the way they anticipated upon signing him to a $2.1 million bonus in 2019.

Also dropped were relievers Alex Young and Grant Hartwig. All three became free agents.

Additionally, the Mets agreed to a one-year contract with reliever Sean Reid-Foley, avoiding arbitration.

Ramirez, who will still be just 22 years old in 2025, was regarded as a high-end defender in recent years. But he never quite learned to hit in the pro ranks, including at Double-A last season, when he had a .210 average and .590 OPS. With his prospect shine long since faded, the Mets decided to release him entirely instead of waiting another year to see if he would figure it out.

Friday was the so-called nontender deadline, the point in the offseason at which teams needed to commit to offering contracts to arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players. Specific salaries for those players typically are decided on in January or February.

The Mets tendered contracts to everybody else who fell into this category, including righthander Paul Blackburn, righthander Tylor Megill, lefthander David Peterson and outfielder Tyrone Taylor.

Tim Healey

Tim Healey is the Mets beat writer for Newsday. Born on Long Island and raised in Connecticut, Tim has previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Boston Globe and MLB.com. He is also the author of “Hometown Hardball,” a book about minor league baseball in the northeast.

More Mets headlines

Mets cut former top prospect Ramirez, plus two others
Ohtani unanimously selected as NL MVP over Lindor3m read
Lennon: Ohtani deserves MVP, but Lindor made it closer than voting totals would indicate3m read
Mets' Mendoza finishes third in NL Manager of the Year voting2m read
Mets acquire Siri from Rays to replace Bader in CF2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME