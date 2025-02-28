Mets finally get to show top five of lineup on Friday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — One week into exhibition games, the Mets finally got a look at their potential — and potentially potent — top five of their lineup Friday afternoon.

Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos batted in that order in a 7-0 exhibition win over the Nationals.

Soto hit a home run, his second of camp, off lefthander Shinnosuke Ogasawara. Nimmo, seeing his first game action, drew a walk in his first plate appearance.

“You see what they can do — in so many different ways,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Getting on base, taking advantage of some of the mistakes. (Washington) didn’t make a play on a routine ground ball and before you know it, we’ve got the bases loaded and there’s one good at-bat after another. It’s a deep lineup. And when you see it play out like that, it’s a good feeling.”

Spring scenes

In the morning, about a hundred fans who ventured to the practice fields were treated to a highly entertaining showdown during live batting practice: Edwin Diaz versus outfield prospect Drew Gilbert.

Their first at-bat featured a Gilbert whiff and a very close called strike. Diaz was fun-lovingly jawing. And then Gilbert homered, yanking the two-strike pitch to rightfield. The crowd — and Mets personnel — got a big kick out of it.

A few minutes later, for Diaz’s last batter, the Mets sent Gilbert back up to the plate for a rematch.

On his first swing, Gilbert hit a long foul ball to almost the same spot as his home run. On his second swing, he lost his bat, which flew to the backstop, triggering what Gilbert called a “walk of shame” to fetch it.

Diaz at one point asked if Gilbert wanted a fastball or slider next. Gilbert eventually struck out swinging at a slider. They laughed and hugged afterward.

Extra bases

Righthander Brandon Sproat, the Mets’ top prospect, topped out at 99 mph in two perfect innings against the Nationals, his first Grapefruit League game. “I’m not out there trying to light the radar up,” he said. “I thought the ball was coming out good. If I hit 99, that’s cool. It’s not something I’m worried about” . . . Luis Moreno struck out six batters in two innings to finish the game.