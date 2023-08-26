Mets' Buck Showalter angry after Pete Alonso is plunked

Sitting at the dais, Buck Showalter was seething Saturday night at Citi Field after the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Angels.

Roughly a half-hour earlier, he watched Pete Alonso get drilled in the neck by a curveball thrown by Angels reliever Jose Soriano.

“We’re all very frustrated with what’s going on with Pete,” Showalter said. “Certainly I don’t want to hear about a product of how they are pitching [when Alonso takes] a ball in the neck. I’m not happy about it. Not happy at all.”

The hit-by-pitch was the 17th of the season for Alonso, who leads the National League in that category. He stayed down in the batter's box for a moment before getting to his feet. The first baseman yelled at Soriano as he made his way to first base, prompting both dugouts to empty.

“I understand his reaction,” Francisco Lindor said. “It was one of those where he got up and probably just said be careful. I don’t know exactly what he said.”

Danny Mendick pinch ran for Alonso, who according to Showalter, passed concussion protocol. Showalter was unsure if Alonso might get additional tests before Sunday’s series finale.

Alonso was unavailable for comment after the game.

Diaz to throw off mound

Whether or not Edwin Diaz takes the mound in a game at any point in the remaining five weeks of the season is still an open question.

But the fact that he will throw off the mound prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Angels is a positive sign.

“It’s a bigger deal,” manager Buck Showalter said during his pregame press conference Saturday, when asked if it is more important for Diaz to pitch off the Citi Field mound instead of an indoor mound.

Diaz suffered a torn right patella tendon celebrating a win during the World Baseball Classic in March.

“It’s a step in the process. Just the way the [rehabilitation program] was designed,” Showalter said. “He’s [never] had any setbacks there. So we’re excited about where he is potentially … He hasn’t missed a step along the way."

Rough outing for Carrasco

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco surrendered five runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings and his ERA rose from 6.42 to 6.80.

Lindor scored on a double steal and throwing error in the fourth and DJ Stewart had an RBI double in the same inning. Daniel Vogelbach hit his 12th home run of the season to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

The last-place Mets (59-71) have lost four in a row.

Alvarez on productive path

Even though this has not been the season anyone associated with the Mets envisioned prior to Opening Day, the development of Francisco Alvarez has been a positive.

Alvarez, who was not in the lineup against the Angels, has 21 home runs and 46 RBIs in 97 games. He has played in 20 of the Mets’ 25 games in August.

Showalter believes the increased workload will benefit Alvarez in the future. Even if there are growing pains in the present.

“This is new territory,” Showalter said. “This is something he is going to be better for down the road, having experienced playing in the big leagues in September.

“It’s challenging for these guys. We’ve seen a lot of guys come up here [and] it’s not so much that you know they’re going to have moments of success. It’s how they’re going to handle the failure. So I wish he wasn’t going through it, but it’s the path that most take.”

Peterson next up

LHP David Peterson (3-7, 5.59 ERA) will start for the Mets on Sunday. He will be opposed by RHP Griffin Canning (7-4; 4.61).