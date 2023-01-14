Reports: Mets' Pete Alonso, Yankees' Frankie Montas and Kyle Higashioka avoid arbitration with one-year deals

The Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso on Friday agreed to a one-year, $14.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, ESPN reported.

It is the largest such agreement ever for a first baseman in arbitration, ESPN said.

Alonso, 28, hit 27 home runs and had a league-leading and team-record 131 RBIs in 2022.

The deal will roughly double his 2022 salary. Alonso is due to become a full free agent after the 2024 season, if he does not sign a long-term contract before then.

Friday was the deadline for major league teams to exchange contract requests and /or agree to terms with arbitration eligible players, making for an active day around baseball.

The Yankees and pitcher Frankie Montas agreed to a $7.5 million deal to avoid arbitration, MLB.com reported.

Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight games as a Yankee last season after being acquired in a trade with the Athletics in August.

The Yankees also came to terms with catcher Kyle Higashioka on a one-year, $1.4625 deal, the New York Post reported.

Players that did not come to terms on Friday will advance to arbitration hearings later this offseason.

The Yankees’ list in addition to Montas and Higashioka included Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino, Wandy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga, Domingo German, Nestor Cortes and Michael King.

The Mets’ list in addition to Alonso included Jeff McNeil, Tomas Nido, Luis Guillorme, Drew Smith, Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham.

Earlier Friday, the Mets announced they had acquired outfielder Luis De La Cruz from the Orioles as the player to be named later in the Dec. 21 trade involving catcher James McCann. The 20-year-old played for the Orioles’ Dominican League team last season.

Alonso’s $14.5 million deal with the Mets matched the one the Blue Jays agreed to with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Friday.

Alonso has emerged as a face of the franchise in recent years, starting with his rookie-record 53 home runs in 2019.

The Mets saw Carlos Correa re-sign with the Twins this week after they thought they had landed him in a free agent deal before his physical raised concerns.

But they will enter the 2023 season as one of the favorites in the National League even without him, thanks to a strong returning core that includes Alonso.

In another noteworthy deal on Friday that avoided arbitration, Juan Soto and the Padres agreed on a one-year, $23 million contract, according to ESPN.

Last year’s arbitration deadline process was far different than this year’s because it was delayed by the lockout.

It was not until March 22 that it came around, close to the start of the season. The Mets came to terms with no fewer than 13 players that day, including Alonso, whose salary figure was set at $7.4 million.

Both New York teams made headlines this offseason, the Yankees most notably by re-signing Aaron Judge to a team-record nine-year, $360 million contract and the Mets most notably by signing free agent pitcher and Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.66 million deal.

The Mets will open their 2023 season on March 30 at Miami. The Yankees will host the Giants on March 30.