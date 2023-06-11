Colin Holderman blossoming with Pirates after getting traded by Mets 

PITTSBURGH — Included among the Pirates’ bunch of late-inning relievers is an emerging, effective, hard-throwing, very-far-from-free-agency setup man — the kind of player the Mets really could use, especially lately.

Oh, and the Mets used to have this guy, too.

Colin Holderman has become the go-to eighth-inning option for manager Derek Shelton, posting a 3.00 ERA and blowing one lead in 25 appearances (and picking up his first career save last week).

He was the price paid by the Mets last summer to acquire designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from Pittsburgh, a move that at the time surprised Holderman, who figured the Mets would be sending him to the minors during a roster crunch.

As Vogelbach has struggled this year (after a strong two months for a collapsing Mets squad last season), the trade very much has worked out for Holderman.

“At first, you have no idea what to think of it,” he told Newsday over the weekend. “But once I got settled in here, I’ve really enjoyed it and I feel really comfortable. It’s been pretty good for my career.”

The Pirates have become a surprise contender this season and Holderman has been the final piece of the bridge to closer David Bednar, whom Holderman described as “unbelievable” — the same word he used for Edwin Diaz last year.

“We have a really young and talented squad,” Holderman said. “We’ve been having fun. The chemistry has been great over here. We’re just trying to keep this run going.

“[This type of role is] what I’ve always wanted. Once you go to the bullpen, it’s like, OK, I got to the bullpen, now get some leverage innings. I’m happy I’ve been able to do that and have some success doing it.”

Bringing up his former pitcher unsolicited, manager Buck Showalter said: “It’s a good arm. We knew that. If he stays on the field, he’s good.”

Holderman pitched in one of three games against the Mets, allowing a home run by Francisco Alvarez on Saturday. He said beforehand that he would try to treat it as a regular outing.

“I try to downplay it as much as I possibly can because I don’t want too much emotion going in,” he said. “And there was no bad blood. I loved my time in New York. The coaching staff was great, the fans were amazing, the players were awesome. So there was no bad blood when I got sent over here, so I don’t have any vendetta or anything. I’m just going to treat this like a normal series. It might mean just 1% more than it normally would, but I’m trying to keep it as normal as possible.”

As the rotation turns

Showalter indicated the Mets might take advantage of the two off days this week by subtracting a starting pitcher and adding a reliever. They won’t need a fifth starter again until June 20.

Tylor Megill, who has a 5.14 ERA, is the only starter who is a real option to be sent to the minors.

The Mets will use their aces against the Yankees, Max Scherzer on Tuesday and Justin Verlander on Wednesday.

“Nothing designed that way,” Showalter said. “It’s just the way it fell.”

Extra bases

Vogelbach has been out of the lineup for four consecutive games . . . Showalter called rookie lefthander Josh Walker “a good surprise” after his 1 1⁄3 scoreless innings against the Pirates. “He certainly looks the part, huh?” Showalter said. “Hopefully that bodes well for his confidence in those situations going forward. I love the fact he came right at ’em.”