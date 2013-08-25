Mets recall Lucas Duda, but don't have a spot for him

The Mets recalled Lucas Duda from Triple-A Las Vegas Saturday, even though it seems they're not quite sure how to use him.

Duda was the Opening Day leftfielder, but his woeful defense prompted a move to first base just before he was sidelined on June 23 with a strained left intercostal. Eric Young Jr. has since emerged as the starter in leftfield, and manager Terry Collins didn't seem inclined Saturday to make any changes.

Said Collins: "I'm probably not going to disrupt what's going on in the outfield right now."

Collins said Duda will see time at first base and designated hitter when the Mets visit the Indians. They don't play the Indians until Sept. 6, though, and the Mets already are employing a platoon at first base with the resurgent Ike Davis and lefty-killer Josh Satin.

In 68 games with the Mets, Duda is hitting .235 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs. His 38 walks help elevate his on-base percentage to .353, but his offensive production was negated by his substandard defense in leftfield. Duda was hitting .306 in 18 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

"Any time you're in the big leagues, everything is good," said Duda, who arrived in the fourth inning of the Mets' 3-0 loss to the Tigers.

To make room, outfielder Mike Baxter was optioned to Las Vegas.

Extra bases

The Mets are hitting .133 (4-for-30) with runners in scoring position in their last four games, stranding 31 baserunners in that span . . . Matt Harvey did not walk a batter for the 10th time this season, tied for best in the majors among starters . . . Third baseman David Wright tested his hamstring with some running in the outfield.