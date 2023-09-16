Edwin Diaz's brother Alexis closes door on Mets

There were no trumpets, no bopping by fans in the stands, no postgame celebration. But a Diaz collected the save Friday night at Citi Field.

Alexis Diaz, brother of injured Mets closer Edwin Diaz, recorded the final five outs in the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the playoffs-seeking Reds. That included inheriting a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the eighth and inducing flyouts from Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil.

The younger Diaz has 37 saves, tied for most in the National League, and a 2.10 ERA.

“Edwin came out to the dugout because his brother was pitching. I hope he would,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I try to not get too sentimental about it, but I’m human. I do take that in. It was tough for us because he’s a good pitcher having a good year. But it does remind you and make you remember what we had and hopefully will again.”

On a quiet night for Mets hitters, Alonso provided the only offense with one swing: a tying three-run home run in the sixth. He is up to 45 homers and 112 RBIs on the year.

Cincinnati answered with Jonathan India’s two-run shot — the eventual game-winner — off Grant Hartwig in the next half-inning.

David Peterson lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs (two earned), all coming after Ronny Mauricio did not make plays on balls hit toward him.

Peterson also matched a career high with 10 strikeouts. His slider is the best it has been all season, “in the spot that I want it,” he said.

“It was something that’s always been a weapon for me and obviously hurt me in the beginning of the year,” Peterson said. “It feels good to have that pitch back.”