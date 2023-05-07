Mets' new-look top of the batting order seems to work against Rockies 

Buck Showalter tried out a new-look Mets batting order Sunday and just might stick with it.

With the severely slumping Starling Marte on the bench, Showalter rolled out a tweaked top five: Brandon Nimmo at leadoff, same as always, followed by Francisco Lindor slid up to second. Then came Jeff McNeil moved to the No. 3 spot and Pete Alonso in his usual role as cleanup hitter. Rookie Brett Baty batted fifth, the highest assignment in any of his couple-dozen career games.

After scoring four runs in the previous 40 innings, the Mets put together a three-run rally in the first inning of a 13-6 loss to the Rockies.

“I wouldn’t say everything is going wrong,” Alonso said of the Mets, who have dropped 11 of their past 14 games. “I thought we did a great job offensively today.”

Each of the first four hitters reached base at least twice. McNeil had three hits. Baty had the big blow in the first inning, a two-run single.

Showalter didn’t commit to keeping that order, but he recently acknowledged that he had considered moving down Marte, who is batting .213 with a .569 OPS.

The Mets entered Sunday averaging 4.24 runs per game, 18th in the majors.

“I wanted to at least take a look at it, see how it felt a little bit,” Showalter said. “We have a versatile group. They’re capable of hitting in a lot of places. Unfortunately, there’s an ebb and flow to the season where this player may not be playing as good as he’s capable of . . . I’m looking forward to getting Starling back on Tuesday, see what a couple days [does for him]. If he gets a fresh look, that would help.”

Injury updates

Carlos Carrasco’s recent stomach bug was a setback to such a degree that he now might require two minor-league rehabilitation starts instead of just the one that had been scheduled for this weekend, Showalter said. He hasn’t pitched in more than three weeks as he recovers from pain caused by a bone spur in his right elbow.

Showalter said the Mets hadn’t decided when Carrasco’s first minors appearance will be.

Brooks Raley (left elbow inflammation) said he continues to be on track to return Saturday, the first day he is eligible to come off the injured list. He is scheduled for a rehab game on Wednesday.

Extra bases

On the seventh anniversary of his home run, Bartolo Colon threw out the ceremonial first pitch. He bounced it past catcher Francisco Lindor . . . The Mets will keep their rotation in line for the Reds series: Max Scherzer on Tuesday, Justin Verlander on Wednesday and Kodai Senga on Thursday. All will be on an extra day of rest. The highlight from the Cincinnati perspective is flamethrowing righthander Hunter Greene, who will go Wednesday. Greene, 23, recently signed a six-year, $53 million contract extension.