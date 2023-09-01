Ronny Mauricio headlines Baby Mets' September audition

Ronny Mauricio made his long-anticipated big-league debut at Citi Field on Friday night, joining a lineup that felt like the future — a lineup that, at least for a moment, let fans forget about the futility of the present.

Brett Baty was in there, too (like Mauricio, he was part of the Sept.1 call-ups). Francisco Alvarez started, and Mark Vientos was available off the bench.

At long last, the Baby Mets were assembled as a complete set, and being given a month to show if and how they’ll fit into an extensive restructuring that will likely take this franchise into 2025.

Of course, there’s no way of knowing how this will pan out, and fans will probably do well to temper their expectations.

Save for Alvarez, none of these guys feel like a sure bet. Baty sometimes floundered at the major-league level before being sent down in early August, Vientos came into the day hitting .198 in 41 big-league games this season and has struggled defensively, and Mauricio is being tasked with leaving his natural shortstop position while also adjusting to major-league pitching.

But there’s another point to this exercise.

The point, as Buck Showalter said Friday, was that the Mets “don’t give in to this allure of mediocrity.”

It’s about making this wasted time count for something. As for the bigger picture, it’s about creating a blueprint for what Steve Cohen has in mind when he talks about building a sustainable model.

This isn’t just accomplished by bringing up Mauricio — most teams, the Yankees included, use expanded rosters to test drive their highly touted minor-league talent. It’s also accomplished by the less splashy, but likely more important, moves the Mets made Thursday.

That’s when they parted with four major components of their talent acquisition, development, and performance team, according to a source: the director of player development, the director of pro player evaluation, the director of performance and the director of baseball development.

While general manager Billy Eppler has yet to publicly confirm the changes, the names on this list further illustrate where the Mets think they need to improve: minor-league development, professional scouting, and health and wellness.

The massive shake-up is further indication of Cohen’s markedly unsentimental approach to team ownership: He’s shown time and again that he’ll give things a chance, but when he decides it’s time to switch approach, those changes will be swift and decisive. We saw a glimpse of it last offseason, when he didn’t outbid the Rangers to keep Jacob deGrom in Flushing, and we heard it loud and clear during this year’s trade deadline, when he unceremoniously blew up this team with the unwavering determination of Wile E. Coyote holding a bundle of TNT.

It makes sense for him to keep that approach throughout all of his dealings, including how he treats this young talent. (And how he continues to restructure their player development assets.)

Mauricio will get his shot, but the organization wants him to prove that he can handle the shift in position (he spent his time in Triple-A this year working at second, short, third and leftfield). They want Vientos, who slots in as a designated hitter, to play a position, too, as shown by Showalter’s attempts to get him comfortable at third base. They want Baty to not get too into his own head, and to learn how to not let offensive struggles translate into defensive struggles, and vice versa.

All of these guys are playing for their meal ticket, and all of them are being tested for adaptability, teachability, and upgrade potential. It's tempting to look at the trio and think it's another Brandon Nimmo-Jeff McNeil-Pete Alonso, but the road there is long and craggy.

Don’t think they don’t know it, by the way. About his previous stint with the big club, Baty said he was “trying to make every single play over there and try to be perfect,” and it ended up doing more harm than good. “The reality is, nobody’s perfect in this game,” he said.

Mauricio, meanwhile, is fully aware of how fans were clamoring for his call-up. “I want to put on a show for them,” he said Friday. He'll play wherever, he said. He promised to work hard.

"It's been exciting being here with Mark, with Baty, with Alvarez because we grew up together in the system," he said through an interpreter. "It's the goal for us to be part of this core."

It’s September and the wins don’t matter, but for a franchise, its future, and its young players, the stakes are high and the guarantees are non-existent.