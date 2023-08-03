SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets take another Royal beating to complete 3-game sweep

Mets centerfielder Rafael Ortega watches after failing to catch a tw-run home run hit by Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To finish a series that inspired pessimism about what the final two months of this lost season will look like, the Mets lost ugly again.

They got swept by the Royals after dropping the finale, 9-2. Francisco Lindor’s two-run home run in the ninth saved them from what would have been a second consecutive shutout.

Pete Alonso had two hits, twice as many as the rest of the Mets combined going into the final frame. When Kansas City turned it into a bona fide blowout, infielder/outfielder Danny Mendick got on the mound for the last two-thirds of an inning that the Mets needed to pitch.

Shutting down the Mets this time was righthander Brady Singer, who entered with a 5.46 ERA. He held them to three hits in eight innings, striking out four and walking none.

Carlos Carrasco’s latest bad start actually was an upgrade over his most recent ones. He pitched six-plus innings and allowed six runs and eight hits, registering zero strikeouts and one walk.

His final line looked fine until the seventh, when he threw four pitches and gave up three hits, including Drew Waters’ three-run home run.

Carrasco has a 6.60 ERA on the season and a 12.33 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break.

 
