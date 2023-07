Whether the Mets will be buyers or sellers at the Aug. 1 trade deadline remains to be seen, but they’re showing that money likely won’t be the deciding factor.

The Mets acquired relievers Trevor Gott and Chris Flexen from the Mariners for reliever Zach Muckenhirn on Monday.

Flexen, who had an 8.07 ERA in 27 appearances in three seasons with the Mets from 2017-19, made 17 appearances for Seattle this season and had a 7.71 ERA. The Mets immediately designated him for assignment even though he is owed $3.9 million the rest of the season.

This again shows owner Steve Cohen’s ability to use his money to his advantage via trades.

Gott, a righthander, has a 4.03 ERA in 30 appearances this season and could bolster a Mets bullpen that ranks 21st in the majors with a 4.26 ERA and has struggled in recent weeks.

Muckenhirn, a lefthander, was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday after posting a 6.00 ERA in three appearances.

The Mets entered Monday at 38-46, 18 1⁄2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta and eight games behind the Giants for the final wild-card spot.

This move comes after the Mets traded third baseman Eduardo Escobar to the Angels on June 23. In paying Escobar’s full remaining contract, the Mets received two better prospects, pitchers Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux, in return.