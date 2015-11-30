Mets set postseason shares record for World Series losing team
Apparently, it pays to finish second.
The Mets bowed out in five games to the Royals in the World Series, but nevertheless set a record for a losing team with an average postseason share of $300,757.58, Major League Baseball announced on Monday. That share for a runner-up eclipsed the previous mark of $291,667.68 by the Tigers in 2006.
The Mets issued 44 full shares, 11.05 partial shares and doled out 25 cash awards.
Meanwhile, the Yankees gave out shares of $13,939.99 for their one-game wild-card appearance, a loss to the Astros. The Yankees awarded 59 full shares and 15.98 partial shares.
Full postseason shares were worth $370,069.03 for the world champion Royals.
Shares are given out from a total players pool, comprised of 50 percent of gate receipts from each league's wild-card game, 60 percent from the first four games of the League Championship Series and 60 percent from the first four games of the World Series.
The players' pool totaled $69,882,149.26, eclipsing a record set in the 2012 postseason.