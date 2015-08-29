Mets' seven-game win streak snapped by Red Sox in 10-inning loss

The Mets and Red Sox getting together always evokes memories of 1986 in Flushing. It's even more appropriate this year as the Mets steam toward the postseason. In their loftiest dreams, 2015 will end with the franchise's first World Series title since that magical season.

So the Mets were happy to show video of Game 6 of the 1986 World Series and their miracle comeback. They were happy to bring back fan favorite Mookie Wilson. The last-place Red Sox countered with centerfielder Mookie Betts, making it the first two-Mookie night in baseball history.

Friday night's game featured one comeback by each team and ended in extra innings. But it was the Red Sox who prevailed, 6-4, in 10 innings before 39,401 at Citi Field. The go-ahead run scored on an apparent inside-the-park home run that actually hit above the orange home run line.

The Mets, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped, remained 6 1/2 games ahead of the Nationals in the NL East as Washington lost.

Blake Swihart led off the 10th with a blast to center off Mets reliever Carlos Torres (5-6). The ball hit off the black beyond the fence, but no umpire called it a home run. The ball got past Juan Lagares and headed back toward the infield as Swihart circled the bases. The Mets threw home, but Swihart slid in safely.

The Red Sox went on to score twice more in the inning off Torres. The bullpen gave up all six runs as the Mets wasted six shutout innings from Matt Harvey in his first start since Aug. 16.

The Mets scored a run in the bottom of the 10th in a strange reminder of their comeback in Game 6 in 1986.

With two outs and no one on, Junichi Tazawa walked four consecutive Mets. Interim manager Torey Lovullo finally called on lefthander Craig Breslow, who got Yoenis Cespedes to fly out to center.

A man named Mookie caught the final out.

"We just didn't finish it," manager Terry Collins said.

Logan Verrett relieved Harvey to start the seventh inning and blew a two-run lead.

David Ortiz slammed Verrett's first pitch over the wall in left-centerfield for his 27th home run.

Two outs later, Swihart singled and stole second without a throw. Jackie Bradley Jr., who was in the lineup because Hanley Ramirez was scratched before the game with shoulder fatigue, hit a 2-and-2 slider for a two-run home run to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead.

Harvey, showing little rust after the Mets skipped a start to preserve his innings, allowed two hits and walked one with eight strikeouts. He was lifted for a pinch hitter after throwing 103 pitches.

The Mets tied the score at 3 in the seventh when Travis d'Arnaud walked with two outs and the bases loaded against Alexi Ogando.

The Mets, who scored 73 runs during their seven-game winning streak, pushed across two runs against Boston starter Henry Owens.

Wilmer Flores ran through a stop sign and scored the game's first run on d'Arnaud's single in the third. David Wright -- in his first home game since April 14 -- scored from first on Michael Cuddyer's single to right in the fourth as Boston rightfielder Rusney Castillo let the ball get past him for an error.