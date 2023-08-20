Mets' Starling Marte to get second opinion on groin injury

ST. LOUIS — Starling Marte’s nebulous groin injury needs another look.

He will seek a second opinion from a New York City-based doctor on Monday, another turn in a health saga that rendered the rest of his season uncertain.

Manager Buck Showalter said Marte is “progressing slowly but surely” but offered little detail.

“It’s been a tough go for him and us without him,” he said before the Mets’ 7-3 loss to the Cardinals. “He was a big part of our club. He’s shown some flashes this year that reminded us what he meant to us. I’d love to see him come back and finish the year strong and make everybody feel positive about what’s going on in the offseason. Or we just identify the things we have to [do] to get him back there.”

Marte, 34, has played in only two games over the past month-plus because of migraine and groin issues, though every indication now is that his groin is the primary problem. Following double groin surgery last November — and injury he played through during the second half of the 2022 — he has dealt with discomfort for much of this season, during which he has looked like a shell of his usual self at the plate and in the field.

The Mets put Marte back on the injured list with a right groin strain on Aug. 7.

After this season, he has another two years remaining on his four-year, $78 million contract.

“We all get a year older,” Showalter said. “So that requires really staying on top of things. We don’t heal quite the same way sometimes.”

Extra bases

Pete Alonso’s home run off Dakota Hudson (5 2/3 innings, two runs) was his 39th of the year. That is third most in the majors . . . The four runs Trevor Gott allowed in the seventh inning were his first since July 22. He strung together a dozen consecutive scoreless appearances in between . . . The Mets made another reliever swap, sending Vinny Nittoli back to Triple-A Syracuse and calling up Reed Garrett . . . They will keep the rotation in order for the Atlanta series: David Peterson on Monday, Tylor Megill on Tuesday, Jose Quintana on Wednesday. “As opposed to who?” Showalter quipped . . . SNY’s Keith Hernandez, sporting the signature red jacket, joined his fellow Cardinals Hall of Famers during a pregame on-field ceremony as they inducted a new class. Among the fresh honorees: Jose Oquendo, Hernandez’s Mets teammates in 1983-84.