Super Bowl: Mets take out commercial for big game to air in local market

The Mets found a fun new way to spend a tiny sliver of Steve Cohen’s billions of dollars.

They took out a Super Bowl commercial that will air twice Sunday on FOX 5, putting the organization and several of its players in front of an unusually large audience. The ad — which will broadcast locally, not nationally — is expected to reach one in three people in the tri-state area, according to a news release.

Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Edwin Diaz, Kodai Senga (via video chat), Tomas Nido and Luis Guillorme appear in the commercial, answering phones at a pretend call center/ticket office and selling tickets to fans. The 30-second spot will include a QR code that provides a link to the Mets’ ticket offer de jour.

The ad will air twice, according to Andy Goldberg, the Mets’ chief marketing officer. He said in an interview on WFAN on Thursday that it will play near the end of the pregame show and after the first quarter.

Goldberg explained that the idea to buy a Super Bowl commercial came from one of the outside ad agencies with which the Mets work. They pitched it in mid-December, which meant a much-shorter-than-normal turnaround time of about a month. Cohen offered his approval around the new year.

The Mets shot the commercial mostly in Florida, hence the prevalence of Sunshine State-based players. Nimmo spends the offseason in Port St. Lucie, Lindor near Orlando, Nido and Guillorme near Miami. Diaz shot his bit in New York. Goldberg said on WFAN not to read into the absence of Tampa native Pete Alonso, who he said was unavailable that day.

This primary ad follows a teaser that aired during the NFC Championship Game last month.