Mets sweep Phillies as LaTroy Hawkins earns 100th career save

Carlos Torres of the Mets pitches against the Phillies. (Sept. 22, 2013) Credit: AP

By ANTHONY RIEBER

LaTroy Hawkins earned his 100th career save and the Mets moved into a third-place tie in the NL East with a series-sweeping 4-3 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Shortstop Wilfredo Tovar -- making his Mets debut -- drove in the tying run against Cliff Lee (14-7) with his first big-league hit, a single in the seventh inning. The go-ahead run scored when Domonic Brown bobbled the single in leftfield for an error.

Hawkins earned his 12th save of the season by working around a leadoff single in the ninth. Carlos Torres (4-5) allowed two runs in six innings for the win.

The Mets and Phillies are both 71-84 with a week to go in the season.

