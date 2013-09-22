Mets sweep Phillies as LaTroy Hawkins earns 100th career save

LaTroy Hawkins earned his 100th career save and the Mets moved into a third-place tie in the NL East with a series-sweeping 4-3 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Shortstop Wilfredo Tovar -- making his Mets debut -- drove in the tying run against Cliff Lee (14-7) with his first big-league hit, a single in the seventh inning. The go-ahead run scored when Domonic Brown bobbled the single in leftfield for an error.

Hawkins earned his 12th save of the season by working around a leadoff single in the ninth. Carlos Torres (4-5) allowed two runs in six innings for the win.

The Mets and Phillies are both 71-84 with a week to go in the season.