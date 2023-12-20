Mets acquire Adrian Houser and Tyrone Taylor from the Brewers for minor-leaguer Coleman Crow

The Mets continued to add depth to their rotation, along with speed and defense in their outfield Wednesday, acquiring starter Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the Brewers, the team announced.

The Brewers will receive a minor league right-handed pitcher, Coleman Crow, in return.

Houser, 30, has primarily worked as a starter in his seven-year major-league career, and projects to be a back-end rotation piece. The righty has a career 4.00 ERA and was 8-5 last year with a 4.12 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 111 1/3 innings. He has a fastball in the low 90s, and a five-pitch mix highlighted by a generally effective sinker.

“We are excited to add Adrian and Tyrone to our team,” said Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns in a statement. “Tyrone brings a well-rounded skill set to our outfield grouping and can play all three outfield positions at a high level. Adrian is a proven Major League starter who continues to add to our rotation depth and will pitch valuable innings for us this year.”

Taylor, who played all three outfield positions last year, is a career .239 hitter, with above average arm strength and a sprint speed in the 86th percentile, according to Baseball Savant. The righty hit 10 homers with 35 RBIs over 81 games last season, with nine stolen bases and slashed .234/.267/.446. He’s never committed an error in his 130 games in right field, 120 games in center field and 80 games in left field – a total of 508 chances.