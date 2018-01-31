Mets trade Josh Smoker for Stony Brook alum Daniel Zamora

Shortly after Josh Smoker became a roster casualty for the re-signing of Jose Reyes, his Flushing tenure ended Wednesday when the Mets traded the lefthanded reliever to the Pirates for Stony Brook University product Daniel Zamora and cash considerations.

The Mets chose to make room for Reyes by designating Smoker for assignment, and now have replaced him with another lefty reliever in Zamora, who has yet to pitch above Double-A since he was drafted in the 40th round by the Pirates in 2015.

Zamora, 24, spent most of last season pitching for Class A Brandenton, where he had a 1.86 ERA in 37 games with 61 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings. He was named to the midseason Florida State League All-Star team and only pitched a total of three innings for Double-A Altoona.

Smoker, 29, appeared in 74 games over the past two seasons with the Mets, including 54 last season, when he posted a 5.11 ERA and struck out 68 over 56 1/3 innings.