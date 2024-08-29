PHOENIX — When the Mets arrive in Chicago late Thursday, a familiar face will be there to join them.

Tylor Megill will get another shot in the rotation, manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday, when he starts the series opener against the White Sox on Friday.

His stay could be as short as two outings before righthander Paul Blackburn’s expected return from a bruised pitching hand.

But the Mets are trying to remain optimistic that this time, Megill can put it all together in a way he really hasn’t in the past. The 29-year-old righty has a 4.79 ERA in parts of four seasons, with fleeting stretches of strong work mixed in.

“He knows that he’s had success here. He knows what that tastes like,” pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said. “He knows he’s not that far away from putting together a really good month. And so he wants to start and he wants to be a part of this team and help us get to where we want to go.”

With Triple-A Syracuse recently, Megill has worked on “simplifying the plan of attack,” Mendoza said. That has produced mixed results, including a 4.22 ERA overall but one outing in which he struck out 11 and pitched into the eighth and another in which he didn’t allow a run.

“It’s just keeping it simple for him,” Mendoza said. “He’s done that at the Triple-A level. Some of the reports that we’re getting are that, the way he’s attacking and staying on the attack. The reports are encouraging.”

Hefner said: “He has a really good four-seam fastball . . . If you remember when he came up (in 2021), that was his calling card, an overpowering fastball. That’s kind of what we tried to get him back to: We’re going to pitch off our fastball. We’re not going to adjust off the fastball until the other team proves they are committing to hitting your fastball. And that’s what he’s done.”

In the majors this season, Megill threw his four-seam fastball less frequently than ever, down to 50% from about 56% previously.

The attempted fix is about a basic pitching tenet: Throw your best pitch the most often.

“I fully anticipate him to come up here and continue to do what he’s been working on, and not to feel like he’s got to change to something else because it’s the big leagues now,” Hefner said. “No, this is how we see you being a successful major-league pitcher. So he’s going to come up and do that.”

September tea leaves

What will the Mets value in deciding which position player to call up Sunday, when rosters expand?

Versatility and speed, Mendoza said.

“Those are some of the discussions we’re having,” he said. “We’ll see what develops in the next couple of days.”

The most obvious player who fits that description: Luisangel Acuna, who has been playing shortstop, second base and centerfield for Triple-A Syracuse. He also has stolen 34 bases (in 47 tries). But he hasn’t hit much overall since the Mets acquired him from the Rangers for Max Scherzer last year.

Extra bases

Sean Reid-Foley, ostensibly sidelined with a right shoulder impingement, might not pitch again this season, Mendoza acknowledged. He has not resumed throwing since the Mets shut him down again two weeks ago. “We’re getting close” to Reid-Foley running out of time, Mendoza said . . . Reliever Dedniel Nunez was unavailable Wednesday because of recurring right forearm tightness, which sidelined him for about a month until he returned last week. Mendoza said he didn't know if Nunez would go back to the injured list. Before the game, Nunez met with Mendoza, Hefner, athletic trainer Joe Golia and others for 15 minutes behind closed doors . . . The Mets have deployed the same hitters in the Nos. 3-5 spots in consecutive games on just three occasions this month — and none of those included a third game in a row. The latest new arrangement Wednesday featured cleanup hitter Brandon Nimmo, who has slumped since the All-Star break but looked better in recent days.