New NYPH patch is blue and orange, Mets colors

The giant red and white advertising sleeve patches that owner Steve Cohen and most Mets fans did not care for are a thing of the past.

The Mets on Tuesday night debuted a remade patch as they hosted the Nationals at Citi Field. The new one is smaller. It is blue and framed in orange (Mets colors) and features the sponsor’s name — “New York-Presbyterian Hospital” — in white letters.

The much-derided, now defunct patches the Mets debuted at their home opener on April 7 were huge and featured red letters surrounded by a sea of white space.

“They’re Phillies colors,” Cohen had said on April 7 in vowing to replace the patches by the time of the Mets’ second homestand of the season. Cohen made the deadline.

In other Mets fashion news, some players on Tuesday were sporting “Sweat and Rosin” T-shirts.

The phrase is in reference to what Max Scherzer said he had on his hands when he was ejected from a game at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. Umpires decided Scherzer had used a foreign substance and he is currently serving a 10-game suspension.

“I don’t know who brought them in,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “MLB send them out?”

Return of Dom

Dom Smith received a pregame video tribute and a warm welcome in his return to Citi Field as the No. 6 hitter and first baseman for the Nationals.

The Mets honored their former first-round pick with a video that ended with “Thank you, Dom.”

Smith, who was cheered by the small crowd, tipped his cap and clapped his hands back at fans.

Smith was non-tendered by the Mets in the offseason and signed a one-year, $2-million deal with Washington. He went into the game batting .233 with no extra base hits and four RBIs in 83 plate appearances.