Mets bolster bullpen with righthander Yohan Ramirez

The Mets have added to their bullpen depth, acquiring journeyman righthander Yohan Ramirez from the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Ramirez, who began last season with the Pirates, was 1-0 with a 4.23 ERA over 38 1⁄3 innings with 17 walks and 35 strikeouts. Throughout parts of four seasons, he’s held righthanded hitters to a .181 average, and compiled a 3.99 ERA over 124 innings.

The Dominican native originally signed with the Astros as a non-drafted minor league free agent in 2016, eventually making his major-league debut with the Mariners in 2020. He’s primarily a sinker/sweeper pitcher with his sinker averaging at 95.1 mph. He developed into a groundball pitcher last year, inducing groundballs in 59.3% of the time last season, with an average launch angle of 3.7.

The White Sox designated him for assignment on Dec. 13.