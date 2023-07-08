Make it six wins in a row for the Mets

SAN DIEGO — In this weekend duel between perhaps the two most disappointing teams in baseball, somebody has to win — and in the first game, that somebody was the Mets.

They beat the Padres, 7-5, in 10 innings Friday night to extend their winning streak to six games (they’re 6-0 in July).

In a four-run final frame, Jeff McNeil had a go-ahead double down the rightfield line and Francisco Alvarez added an RBI single, his fourth hit of the day. Francisco Lindor capped the rally with a two-run single.

That was enough for David Robertson to survive Manny Machado’s two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th.

The Mets (42-46) and Padres (41-47) entered with identical records, toiling in fourth place in their respective divisions and loitering on the fringes of the wild-card race, their loaded-with-talent rosters (with payrolls to match) inexplicably yielding underwhelming results.

The quality of the series opener about matched expectations. Before the extra inning, both teams had their share of oopsies. Luis Guillorme committed a fielding error to allow an unearned run in the first inning. Ha-Seong Kim doubled into the leftfield corner but came up well short in his bid for another base, thrown out by Tommy Pham instead of scoring the go-ahead run on Juan Soto’s ensuing double.

The Mets had a baserunner in all but two innings, stranding 13 altogether (12 in the first nine innings). Starling Marte twice grounded into inning-ending double plays with the bases loaded. The Padres had Justin Verlander on the ropes in the third, but Gary Sanchez — he of the one-week stint with the Mets in May — also grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Verlander and Yu Darvish, older aces who haven’t quite pitched like it this year, slogged through similar starts.

Verlander gave up three runs (two earned) in six innings, registering a second consecutive quality start for the first time in 2023. He followed three ugly innings with three much better ones, allowing one walk and no hits in the back half of his outing, but he had a season low-tying two strikeouts. Darvish labored for five frames and also gave up three runs.

The Mets jumped ahead in the top of the first via a walk, a hit batsman and two weird, weak singles, the latter of which came on Daniel Vogelbach’s check-swing grounder to the left side of the infield to bring in a run.

The Padres struck back in the bottom of the first, tying the score on Machado’s smoked RBI double to left-centerfield. Machado scored when Guillorme, playing third base for Brett Baty (sore left hamstring), misplayed Xander Bogaerts’ ground ball. When it snuck by Lindor, too, Machado scored from third. Trent Grisham added an RBI double in the second.

The Mets chipped away with a run in the third on Lindor’s home run, a sinker on the outer half of the plate that just got over the leftfield wall. Vogelbach had another RBI single, this one lined firmly to right, to tie the score.