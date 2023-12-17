Yoshinobu Yamamoto has second dinner with Mets owner Steve Cohen, source confirms

The Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes is heating up, and the Mets remain involved.

Mets owner Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, hosted Yamamoto and a group of Mets decision-makers — president of baseball operations David Stearns, manager Carlos Mendoza and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner — for dinner at their home in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Saturday night, a source confirmed to Newsday on Sunday morning.

That is at least the second meal between Yamamoto, the most highly sought after pitcher on the free-agent market, and the Mets. Prior to the winter meetings last week, Cohen and Stearns flew to Japan to meet the righthander and his family, Stearns said afterward.

The Mets are far from alone in their pursuit of Yamamoto, who has been in the United States for meetings with clubs, including the Yankees last Monday. The Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox, Phillies — among potential others — also reportedly are trying to sign Yamamoto.

Yamamoto has until Jan. 4 to sign with a major-league team but is widely expected to decide well before then.

Yamamoto, 25, is the Mets’ top offseason target, a potential front-of-the-rotation pitcher, the sort of arm that they plainly need. Stearns said this month that after signing Luis Severino to a one-year contract for $13 million, the Mets still want to add at least one more starter. Their rotation for now consists of Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and Severino.

Bringing in Yamamoto would require a commitment of hundreds of millions of dollars. The largest pitcher contract ever is the one the Yankees gave to Gerrit Cole prior to the 2020 season: nine years, $324 million.

Unlike with Cole and other recipients of long-term deals, Yamamoto has never thrown a pitch in the majors. But he dominated in Japan. Across seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, he posted a 1.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. He won the Sawamura Award — the equivalent in that country to the Cy Young Award — for the past three seasons.