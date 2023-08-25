Mike Piazza honors fallen 9/11 firefighters, gives thoughts on current Mets team and beyond

The emotions were stirred all together for the three Jordan boys from Westhampton, standing at the intersection of sadness and a wonderful thrill out front of a firehouse on a gray, damp Friday morning in Crown Heights.

It was their father’s firehouse, Engine 280/Ladder 132.

Andrew Jordan died at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Andrew Jr. was 9, Matthew was 5 and Sean was 15 days from being born. The Brooklyn company lost 10 firefighters, seven that day and three later to 9/11-related illnesses. Jordan’s remains were never found.

His sons took part in the firehouse’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony. They stood alongside Mike Piazza. The Hall of Fame catcher had on his old No. 31 Mets jersey. Matthew later called it “kind of surreal.”

The boys were presented with a collage of their photos, all representing their Mets fandom, some including their sister Kelsey.

“Today is so special because I get to have both my heroes together,” said Andrew Jr., now a 31-year-old lawyer. “My dad might not be here, but this is his house, his firehouse. It’s such a special place. For Mike Piazza to come here, this day is incredible.”

Piazza, who once uplifted this crestfallen area with a homer against Atlanta at Shea Stadium in the city’s initial sporting event after the attacks, spoke to the media on hand about the importance of remembering the heroes from that time and the need to “educate the next generation about 9/11.”

He also spoke about the current Mets, the future of Pete Alonso, all not being lost for 2024 after all being lost for 2023, and the promising 21-year-old rookie manning Piazza’s former position, Francisco Alvarez.

Alonso has been the power-hitting face of the Mets but could become a free agent after next season. There was also a report that the team talked to Milwaukee about a deal before the trading deadline. Piazza is hoping Alonso will continue being a Met.

“I think he’s a really great kid,” Piazza said. “He’s a good player. … Whatever his personal situation is, I hope it works out for him. I hope it’s in New York. And I believe in my heart, it will be. But, of course, there’s work to be done on that front.”

Alvarez entered Friday with 21 homers, but with an average that had sunk to .216. Piazza, however, isn’t discouraged.

“He’s having a tough time recently and I thought to myself, ‘Good,’ ” Piazza said. “That’s a good thing because players need to struggle and they need to go through adversity and they need to get out of slumps and get out of difficult times. So this is a great time for him to learn and find his way.

“He looks good behind the plate. It seems like the pitchers enjoy throwing to him. I think he’s got a good future.”

The Mets dealt away several veterans from their disappointing team before the deadline. There was chatter about them aiming to be a factor again in 2025.

“They talk about ’25,” Piazza said. “I just still believe in this day and age that if you can put together a couple of good moves in the offseason, solidify some of the weaknesses that the team has, you can be in it next year. … They have a good base.”

During the visit, Piazza completed a forever keepsake, filling in an empty space on the Jordans’ collage with a message and an autograph:

“Andrew Jr, Matt, Sean, Kelsey God Bless Always! Mike Piazza HOF 2016 9-11-01 Never Forget”