Mets pitching prospect Mike Vasil showing encouraging signs with Triple-A Syracuse 

ATLANTA — Pitching prospect Mike Vasil has the attention of Mets decision-makers, but don’t expect an immediate promotion to the majors.

The 23-year-old righthander pitched well again Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse, the third start in a row in which he showed signs of having figured out the highest level of the minors. He has a 1.83 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in that small sample (19 2/3 innings), and took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against Scranton on Aug. 8.

Before that, Vasil had a 7.04 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in eight starts, following his promotion from Double-A Binghamton.

“Some good, some learning,” manager Buck Showalter said of the reports he has received on Vasil. “It’s a development in progress. He made a jump. I know he had a good outing [Sunday] night. There’s some that haven’t been particularly good . . . He’s a good prospect.”

Vasil has climbed the minor-league ladder quickly since the Mets selected him out of the University of Virginia in the eighth round of the draft in 2021.

“He’s got a chance to pitch up here at some point,” Showalter said. “I don’t think there’s anything imminent about it.”

Prospect punished

Major League Baseball announced that shortstop prospect Cristopher Larez was being suspended for 56 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a banned performance-enhancing drug.

Larez, 17, had been playing in the Dominican Summer League after signing for a $1.4 million bonus in January.

Extra bases

Mark Vientos (left wrist tendinitis) is recovering well after receiving an injection, Showalter said, adding that “he’s got a chance to be available maybe not on the day he’s eligible but close to it.” Vientos is eligible to return from the injured list on Saturday . . . Showalter is aiming to get at least one Mets regular, perhaps shortstop Francisco Lindor, a day off Wednesday, in part because of the mid-to-high-90s heat in Atlanta and in part because it’ll give the individual(s) “the benefit of two,” given the off day on Thursday.