Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy blocks trade to Indians

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the situation says Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy has blocked his proposed trade to the Cleveland Indians.

The teams had reached preliminary agreement on a deal late Saturday night to send Lucroy, a two-time All-Star, to the Indians for three minor leaguers. But Lucroy refused to waive the no-trade provision in his contract, the person said Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no statements were authorized.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Lucroy’s decision. Indians president Chris Antonetti did not comment on Lucroy’s veto.

The Indians did complete one major deal before Monday’s trade deadline, acquiring left-hander Andrew Miller from the New York Yankees.

Cleveland, which leads the AL Central, has been looking for a catcher since Yan Gomes separated his shoulder in July.