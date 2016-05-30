Noah Syndergaard unlikely to receive further punishment

Major League Baseball is expected to review Noah Syndergaard’s ejection as early as Monday, but further discipline, such as a suspension, seems unlikely after he already was tossed from Saturday’s game for the 99-mph fastball that sailed behind Chase Utley.

Plate umpire Adam Hamari immediately ejected Syndergaard in the third inning of the Mets’ 9-1 loss, and after the game, crew chief Tom Hallion said, “The ruling was that he intentionally threw at the batter . . . We felt the ejection was warranted.”

The umpiring crew’s report was due Sunday, with Joe Garagiola Jr., MLB’s senior vice president of on-field operations, expected to go over those details, along with footage from the incident, as soon as Monday before making a decision, according to a source.