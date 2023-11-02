Mets catcher Omar Narvaez opts into contract for 2024

In the first of what will be a series of early-offseason formalities, catcher Omar Narvaez opted into his contract with the Mets for 2024, the team announced Thursday.

That was the expected move for Narvaez, who is coming off a poor debut season with the Mets and now has a $7 million salary for next season. He figures to be a veteran backup to Francisco Alvarez, who entrenched himself as the primary backstop with a standout rookie season in 2023.

Last offseason, wanting to add a catcher but with their top prospect just about ready for the majors, the Mets for some reason gave Narvaez a two-year guarantee worth $15 million. He strained his left calf during the first week of the season, creating an opening for Alvarez to be called up from Triple-A Syracuse. Narvaez missed two months.

Upon returning, Narvaez struggled to find any sort of groove while playing less than he expected when he signed. He finished with a .211/.283/.297 slash line, two home runs and seven RBIs in 49 games.

The other Mets with 2024 contract matters that will be decided in the coming days: lefthander Brooks Raley, who has a $6.5 million team option (versus $1.25 million buyout), and righthander Adam Ottavino, who has a $6.75 million player option (no buyout). Ottavino said before the season ended that he intended to stay with the Mets.

Award season

First baseman Pete Alonso and shortstop Francisco Lindor were named Silver Slugger finalists.

Alonso is up against Atlanta’s Matt Olson and Los Angeles’ Freddie Freeman among NL first baseman. Lindor’s competition: Xander Bogaerts of the Padres, Dansby Swanson of the Cubs and Trea Turner of the Phillies.

Silver Sluggers are determined by a late-season vote of managers and coaches. Winners will be announced next Thursday.