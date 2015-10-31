Mets' World Series comeback delights fans

After a comeback win from the Mets Friday night, fans on social media and around New York were exuberant, saying the victory against the Kansas City Royals in Game 3 of the World Series boosted their spirits.

"LET'S GO METS #THECOMEBACKBEGINSNOW! #LGM #POSTSEASON #WORLDSERIES #YANKEESSUCK," Huntington resident ccassar33 tweeted.

Players' names -- and "Thor," in reference to pitcher Noah Syndergaard -- trended on Twitter in the New York area for several hours after the game ended.

Officials posted on the Empire State Building's official Instagram account that they were switching over the tower's lights to blue and orange for an hour after the victory. A number of users posted pictures of themselves enjoying Mets bagels, dyed and twisted in a swirl of team colors.

"Had to go with the Mets bagel today," wrote Instagram user Mike Bartone, of Stony Brook.

Author Jessica Seinfeld posted a photo on Facebook of herself with her husband and comedian Jerry Seinfeld at Citi Field with the caption, "Proof that last night was not a dream. The Mets won a game in the World Series. Mets fans don't know joy like this. We don't know what to do with ourselves."

Several posters drew comparisons to the 1986 World Series, when the Mets lost the first game against the Boston Red Sox by 1 run, lost the second by 6 runs and won the third by 6 runs before winning the whole series. This year's scores, fans pointed out, have been eerily identical.

"Wow can't believe the 1986 mets pattern that's being followed in this series! #LGM #YaGottaBelieve," tweeted Long Island user mck_rowland.

Carolina Addeo, a Huntington Station resident, attended the second game of the 1986 series and said the parallels made Friday's win all the more special. She still has her ticket stub and has passed on her enthusiasm to her 8-year-old son, who is dressing as pitcher Jacob deGrom for Halloween.

"I thought it was amazing," Addeo, 44, said. "We were so excited last night, we were jumping for joy."

"We're hoping for another win," she added.

At New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's Halloween party at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon, the game score was more cause for celebration than the holiday.

Nitin Anand, 36, brought his 13-month-old daughter dressed as a monkey, but his Matt Harvey jersey wasn't a costume.

"I just wanted to wear a Mets jersey," said Anand, who is from Merrick but now lives in Park Slope.

Anand attended the game Friday night, paying more than $800 for seats on the upper deck, behind home plate.

De Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, were also clad in Mets gear. The mayor wore a Yoenis Cespedes uniform and his wife donned a Curtis Granderson one.

Mount Vernon residents Thomas and Yanira Amadeo, both 39, said the win has breathed life into the Mets' reputation.

Thomas is a captain at Rikers Island and said the games are watched there by correction officers and inmates alike, although many are Yankees fans. They don't give him as hard a time for being a Mets fan anymore, he said.

"Even when they were losing, I've always been a Mets fan," Amadeo said. "I'm confident we're going tie the series up."

With Matthew Chayes