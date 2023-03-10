Projecting the Mets' Opening Day roster: bullpen, bench, rotation intrigue

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Opening Day is less than three weeks away, and the Mets are facing about as many roster questions now as they did at the start of spring training — which is to say, not many.

But a few developments, from Jose Quintana’s injury to the performances of the many relievers competing for bullpen jobs to a non-roster invitee making a run at a bench spot, have added an extra level of intrigue.

Here is our latest educated guess at what the Mets’ season-opening roster will look like.

Rotation

1. RHP Max Scherzer

2. RHP Justin Verlander

3. RHP Kodai Senga

4. RHP Carlos Carrasco

5. LHP David Peterson

Quintana is out indefinitely with a rib stress fracture, so the Mets need a replacement. Peterson gets the nod here over Tylor Megill as a result of their respective performances in 2022. Both have been fine in camp. Peterson (bruised foot) is due to return to Grapefruit League action Tuesday against the Nationals.

A fun little subplot: The Mets still haven’t named their Opening Day starter. The bet here is that they will go to Scherzer, based on the way the exhibition rotation has lined up (Scherzer, Verlander, Senga).

Lineup

6. C Omar Narvaez

7. 1B Pete Alonso

8. 2B Jeff McNeil

9. 3B Eduardo Escobar

10. SS Francisco Lindor

11. LF Mark Canha

12. CF Brandon Nimmo

13. RF Starling Marte

14. DH Daniel Vogelbach

The Mets’ good health fortune with this group from last year has continued, so there aren’t any questions. Starling Marte (double groin surgery) didn’t get into an exhibition game until Friday, and the Mets hope Brandon Nimmo (deliberately slow build-up) will this weekend. But both are expected to be plenty ready for the start of the season.

Bench

14. IF Luis Guillorme

15. C Tomas Nido

16. OF Tommy Pham

17. DH/1B/OF Darin Ruf

The greatest source of intrigue here: Would the Mets make room for spring training standout Tim Locastro? If so, how?

Locastro entered Friday about as hot as any Mets hitter, batting .350 with a 1.008 OPS, and brings an element of speed and outfield defense that the team otherwise doesn’t have. He has been a below-average hitter but reputedly strong defender across parts of six seasons in the majors (including the past two with the Yankees).

Carrying Locastro to open the season would require subtracting someone else, either the eighth reliever (unlikely) or one of the bench players above. Ruf recently returned to the field, but his right wrist has bothered him for years, so you never know when that might become an issue.

“Guys playing well will make you think about different avenues you could go and feel comfortable with. Especially if there’s an injury,” manager Buck Showalter said, noting of Locastro: “Good runner, good defender, good energy. Ball takes a couple hops, you better hurry (or Locastro will take an extra base). All the things we hope to see.”

Bullpen

19. RHP Edwin Diaz

20. RHP Adam Ottavino

21. RHP David Robertson

22. LHP Brooks Raley

23. RHP Drew Smith

24. RHP Stephen Nogosek

25. RHP Zach Greene

26. RHP John Curtiss

The top five spots are locks, and the sixth just about is as well at this point. Nogosek entered camp with an inside track at winning a job by virtue of his performance last year (2.45 ERA in a dozen appearances) and remaining minor-league options (none). He’s tossed four shutout innings in three exhibition games.

Greene had a couple of recent rough line scores, which Showalter downplayed (noting after one that he should have had a couple of strikeouts that were not called). He is a Rule 5 pick who has to be on the roster or offered to other teams. The thinking here is the Mets will remain interested enough to keep Greene into the season and see what he looks like in real games.

The last spot is interesting. The Mets seem comfortable without a Trevor Williams-esque long reliever/swingman, with Showalter saying recently: “I’m not sure we’re going to come out of here [with that kind of pitcher], but we’re looking for it. It’s hard.” So let’s leave out Joey Lucchesi and Elieser Hernandez for now.

Curtiss has drawn consistent praise from Showalter, who highlighted his previous effectiveness and trustworthiness for a good team (the 2020 Rays) before missing last season because of Tommy John surgery. Curtiss can be sent to the minors, but so can a bunch of other candidates, including Sam Coonrod, Jeff Brigham and Bryce Montes de Oca (and Tommy Hunter, who is on a minor-league contract).