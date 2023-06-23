Mets, Phillies to play two games in London in June 2024

PHILADELPHIA — It’s official: The Mets are going across the pond next year.

MLB announced Friday that the Mets and Phillies will play a two-game series in London on June 8-9, 2024.

That is part of what the league and players’ union have branded the “MLB World Tour,” their largest-ever commitment to international play, including 24 regular-season games in Asia, Mexico, Latin America and Europe through 2026.

The Mets’ games will be at London Stadium, which was built for the 2012 Olympics and typically is the home of the West Ham soccer team.

This will be MLB’s third series in England — after Red Sox-Yankees in 2019 and Cubs-Cardinals this weekend — and the Mets’ third special international trip. They played in Mexico in 1996 and Japan in 2000 (as well as Puerto Rico in 2010).

“Alex and I are thrilled the Mets will play in the MLB 2024 London Series,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement released by the league. “Interest in baseball is growing all over the world and to bring the Mets ‘never-say-die’ attitude to sports fans in London is a tremendous honor. Our Queens family is ready to show London a great time with exciting baseball and amazing experiences that create new fans and build the Mets community throughout the United Kingdom.”