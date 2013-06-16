Report: Lenny Dykstra expected to be released from jail

Lenny Dykstra, the troubled ex-Mets and Phillies star, is expected to be released from a California prison Sunday, 15 months into his three-year term, according to Philadelphia Inquirer sources.

Dykstra, 50, pleaded no contest in October 2011 to three grand theft auto charges and one count of filing a false financial report, the latest in a series of downfalls in a tragic slide.

After attending a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program, Dykstra, nicknamed "Nails," was sentenced to three years in prison on March 5, 2012.

"I was surprised they let him out before the three years, to be quite frank with you," said Christopher Frankie, author of "Nailed: The Improbable Rise and Spectacular Fall of Lenny Dykstra." "Because he blatantly disobeyed the court, and a lot of the stuff was very brazen. He was doing it in the full view of law enforcement."

Dykstra retired at age 33 in 1996 after a 12-year career with the Mets and Phillies. During the Mets' run to the 1986 World Series title, Dykstra hit a walk-off, two-run homer in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Astros.

In Game 3 of the World Series, against the Red Sox, he hit a leadoff homer at Fenway Park.

He helped lead the Phillies to the National League pennant in 1993, when he batted .305.