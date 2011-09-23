Reyes puts aside thoughts of swan song

If this is to be Jose Reyes' last stand with the Mets, a half-dozen command performances at Citi Field before he leaves via free agency, he is not quite ready to consider the consequences.

"Right now," Reyes insisted, "it's not in my mind. In a couple of days, I don't know, maybe it'll get in my mind a little bit.

"I don't know if I'm going to be back next year. I'm going to be a free agent. So who knows what's going to happen? This is a business and I don't know right now what's going to happen, but I have a lot of great memories here, because I play here my whole career."

There are six games left for Reyes and the Mets after Friday night's rainout against the Philadelphia Phillies, which set up a separate-admission doubleheader Saturday at Citi Field.

Reyes' possible departure, at 28 and after nine seasons with the Mets, is part of the club's year-end taking-stock process -- counting to see if it has all its fingers and toes after an injury-wracked losing season. Even before Friday night's postponement, manager Terry Collins was forced to keep outfielders Lucas Duda and Angel Pagan out of the lineup because of severe headaches.

Duda still was recovering from a crash into the outfield fence earlier in the week. Pagan was feeling the effects of having hit himself with his own bat Thursday, when his batting glove stuck to his bat and caused his backswing to pop him behind the head.

For the final week, Collins said he just wants to "show our fans what we promised before the season started. We didn't promise them wins and losses, we promised them effort."

But his daily chat with reporters already had moved on to discussing personnel scenarios for 2012, not the least of which involved Reyes. "I believe he'll be back," said Collins, who continued to emphasize good health for Reyes, twice sentenced to the disabled list by hamstring injuries, even as he remains in a race for the batting title with the Brewers' Ryan Braun and the Dodgers' Matt Kemp.

"This guy has enough on his mind right now, with the legs, contract, batting title," Collins said of Reyes. "I think it's going to be a hard six days for him. There's going to be huge distractions, but the one thing I think that he has going in his favor, when he crosses those lines, he plays baseball. If I'm a fan, I want to come see him play, because he is going to give everything he has in his system on every play."

No Met ever has won a batting title, but Reyes (.329) said "the batting title stuff, I don't think about that, because if I put that stuff in my head, I won't perform the way I want to."

His season has been "difficult because the way I was playing the first half was unbelievable," he said. "I was feeling so good, then had a setback with my leg. It's kind of tough, but injuries are part of the game, and I'm healthy now. I'm still happy with the season I had.

"So just take it one day at a time and see what happens after the season. We'll find out soon."