Mets' Ronny Mauricio out 8-12 months after ACL surgery

Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio underwent right knee ACL reconstruction surgery on Tuesday, the team announced on Wednesday.

The team announced that “a typical return-to-play timeline” is 8-12 months, meaning the best-case scenario would have Mauricio returning late in the 2024 season.

The worst-case scenario would have Mauricio missing the entire campaign.

The surgery took place at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. The Mets said “additional updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Mauricio, who turns 23 on April 4, was injured on Dec. 10 while running the bases in a Dominican Winter League game. He was playing third base as part of what could have been a hot spring training battle for the position with follow prospects Brett Baty and Mark Vientos.

Mauricio, a natural shortstop, made his big-league debut last season and hit .248 with two home runs, seven stolen bases and a .643 OPS in 28 games. He played mostly second base but started five games at third.

Among the remaining free agents who could be third-base options are Matt Chapman, Justin Turner (who is more of a designated hitter) and Gio Urshela.

The Mets, who also need a DH, have been linked to Turner and Urshela this offseason.