Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos both in Mets' lineup, but not Brett Baty

Ronny Mauricio earned his encore.

A day after going 2-for-3 with a 117.3-mph double that clocked as the Mets’ hardest hit ball this season, Mauricio was back in the lineup, hitting ninth and playing second. Meanwhile, Mark Vientos, who sat on Friday, got the start at third over Brett Baty Saturday – a pattern that Buck Showalter said the Mets will likely replicate in the future.

“It’s kind of give and take,” Showalter said. “If somebody gets it going, good. You’re trying to get them all to a good place…The way I look at the lineup will probably change some when we play Washington as opposed to the way I look at it when we play Seattle.”

Baty singled on Friday after getting called up from Triple-A Syracuse; the Mets, meanwhile, hope to get Vientos more comfortable at third base, and are continuing to place a premium on defensive versatility. Mauricio, a natural shortstop, played four positions in Triple-A this year.

“I think when we’re at our best, we can move the pieces around and not sacrifice defense,” Showalter said. “That’s something we really hope to get to again where you can DH [Francisco] Lindor and you can move Jeff [McNeil] around and you don’t sacrifice defense when you do that."

Pitching a toss up

Jose Quintana will pitch Tuesday, but the Mets are still considering their options beyond that. Carlos Carrasco, who’s been relegated to the bullpen, could start, but the team also wants a closer look at Jose Butto in a starter and reliever role, Showalter said.

Additionally, the Mets recalled righthanded reliever Grant Hartwig from Triple-A Syracuse – potentially freeing up Carrasco for a start. Deyni Reyes was optioned in a corresponding move.

Marte, Diaz progressing

Both Starling Marte (groin) and Edwin Diaz (patellar tendon) are making good strides, Showalter said, but it’s still unclear if either will play a game this year – or if the Mets will want them to.

Diaz threw a bullpen and has been working on various fielding drills as he tests the surgically-repaired right knee. Marte is “continuing his rehab progression” and is considered week-to-week.

“Do I expect him to play again this year?” Showalter said of Marte. “I don’t have any expectations one way or the other yet. We really like where he is.”

Diaz’s injury is rarer – and thus trickier – but the Mets remain confident he can one day return to form.

“I think the confidence is the last thing that’s going to come, where he’s not thinking about it when he has to get off the mound or make a quick movement or fire down that hill or post up on that leg,” Showalter said. “It’s an area he’s never crossed over to and he doesn’t have any experience with it.”