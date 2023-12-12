SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets' Ronny Mauricio tears ACL, will need surgery

Ronny Mauricio of the Mets runs to the dugout after the...

Ronny Mauricio of the Mets runs to the dugout after the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on Sept. 15. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will require surgery, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

The Mets said that Mauricio's estimated return-to-play timeline will be determined following the surgery.

Mauricio injured his knee playing in a Dominican Winter League game on Sunday. He was on first base and took off for a second base in a steal attempt, but stopped quickly to retreat back to first base. Mauricio’s knee buckled when he stopped and he crumbled to the ground clutching his right knee.

Mauricio played in 26 games for the Mets last season, hitting .248 with two home runs.

Team president David Stearns said last week at the winter meetings in Nashville that Mauricio was in the mix to play third base for the upcoming season.

