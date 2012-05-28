Schedule gets a lot tougher

Mets manager Terry Collins said he believed in spring training that he had a much better team than most predicted if the pitching came through. But even Collins admits the Mets' early-season success is about to be put to the acid test.

Starting against Philadelphia this afternoon at Citi Field, the Mets, who improved to 27-21 with a 2-0 win over San Diego Sunday, begin a stretch in which they play eight straight series against opponents that currently have winning records. After the Phillies, the Mets face St. Louis, Washington, the Yankees, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Baltimore and the Yankees again.

"When we were in spring training, we talked about our schedule," Collins said. "It's tough. We're in a tough division. Every single team is over .500. We've played pretty well against our division. You add the Yankees and the Rays into that mix. Welcome to the big leagues."

R.A. Dickey, who started and beat the Padres Sunday, added: "It will be a good barometer for where we are. But it's nice to have confidence going into a stretch like that, and we certainly do right now."

Wright hitless again

David Wright went hitless for the third straight game, tying his season high and extending his streak to 0-for-10. His average has dropped from over .400 to .382, which still leads the National League.

"Now you feel a little bit out of sync," Wright said. "It's trying to revert back to how you felt when you were going well and how quickly you can snap out of it. Stretches like this are going to happen. Hopefully, something clicks."

Extra bases

Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada is scheduled to take part in extended spring training Monday in Port St. Lucie as part of his rehab for a right quad strain. He will DH but not run . . . Ronny Cedeño, who suffered a leg cramp Saturday, was kept out of Sunday's game because of soreness . . . Chris Young, who had a rehab start Friday for Class A St. Lucie, is expected to move up to Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Buffalo this week . . . Catcher Josh Thole (concussion) returns Monday in extended spring training in Port St. Lucie.