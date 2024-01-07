Mets, Sean Manaea agree to 2-year, $28 million deal, source confirms 

The Mets further rounded out their rotation Sunday, signing free-agent lefthander Sean Manaea to a two-year, $28 million deal, a source confirmed.

The former Giant will join Kodai Senga and fellow lefty Jose Quintana, along with recent acquisitions Luis Severino and Adrian Houser, as the Mets pivot from losing out on the free-agent frenzy that saw Yoshinobu Yamamoto sign with the Dodgers.

Manaea, who will turn 32 on Feb. 1, went 7-6 last season with a 4.44 ERA, and has a career 4.10 ERA over eight seasons. The deal also includes a player opt-out after the 2024 season, according to the New York Post, which first reported the signing.

The Mets also signed outfielder Harrison Bader to a one-year deal earlier this week, part of an attempt to be competitive in 2024, but with a greater eye toward developing young talent and creating long-term sustainability. That ethos — put forth by former general manager Billy Eppler last year — remained true despite the $325 million they offered Yamamoto.

“When you're pursuing someone who is a very highly-sought-after free agent that’s going to get a lot of money, you have to strategize around that,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said in December of Yamamoto. “If we get him, that probably leads us down one path in the offseason. If we don’t get him, we'll adjust and go down alternate paths.”