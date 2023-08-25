With his pitching future in question, Angels' Shohei Ohtani will continue to hit ... for now

Fans in Shohei Ohtani jerseys streamed into Citi Field on Friday, hoping to see a few at-bats from the generational player who has changed the sport, changed what we thought to be possible, and even changed the way we gauge elite baseball talent.

They were hoping, too, that despite the ligament tear in his right elbow, Ohtani will get to continue to shape this game as a two-way player who excels as a pitcher and hitter.

On Wednesday, news broke that the righthander had a UCL tear in his pitching elbow, but would, for now, opt to remain as a designated hitter for the Angels, which he did Friday night against the Mets.

But that belies the complexities of this particular injury to this particular player, especially as he’s set to enter free agency.

Ohtani has not yet decided if he will undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time since 2018. If he does, he won’t be able to pitch next year. Would he maybe risk his rehab by trying to hit?

Then there’s the fact that Angels general manager Perry Minasian wouldn’t say if it was a partial tear or a complete tear of his UCL (pitchers can feasibly play through some partial tears, like former Yankee Masahiro Tanaka did for years). Manager Phil Nevin said it’ll be up to Ohtani — who is set to command the biggest free agent contract of all time — to decide how long he wants to DH.

“He’s always been honest with everybody about his body and where he’s at and about how he feels. And I’m sure when the time comes, he’ll make a wise decision on whatever he wants to do,” Nevin said of potential surgery. “I would not put anything past him. I really wouldn’t. He’s a special person, a special player, he’s special to our game and I think everybody knows that.”

That, though, introduces the true unknown: Revision Tommy John surgeries are tricky, and there’s always a risk that this could cost him more than just a season. It could cost Ohtani the thing that makes him Ohtani: His ability to pitch and hit better than most people can do either.

Mike Trout, who recently went on the injured list as he continued to deal with a broken bone in his hand, wouldn’t hear of it, though.

“There’s no doubt in my mind [he’ll hit and pitch again]," Trout said Friday. “He always wants to be on that field. It’s tough. It’s a long season — to go out there and play every single game; I think he only missed one or two games this year and then pitch every five days. It’s tough on the body, for him throwing that hard…I was devastated.”

The uncertainty put a distinct pall on what should have been the celebratory act of watching the greatest ‘Sho’ on Earth, and the news has done nothing short of upend the baseball world.

There’s no telling how much Ohtani’s injury will influence the offseason free agency sweepstakes. Going into Friday, he was third in batting average (.304) among qualified hitters, first in home runs (44), and third in RBIs (91). He also had a 3.14 ERA, third among qualified AL starters.

But despite not feeling any “pain,” per se, there were indications that something wasn’t completely right: Ohtani had a start pushed back earlier this month with arm fatigue, and has dealt with cramps and dehydration. The Angels, though, didn’t image the arm until Wednesday, Minasian said.

Nevin said that Ohtani cannot injure the UCL further by hitting, and Minasian said, simply, that Ohtani was “going to play.”

“As far as a second opinion goes, they’re still working on that,” Minasian said. “Him and his representation are going to come up with a plan but as we said earlier today, he’s going to play until he tells us he’s not. He’s having a special year and he's been a big part of this club and we’re excited to still have him in the lineup.”

Both Nevin and Minasian made it clear that Ohtani would steer the ship, as this is a walk year and the Angels, at 10 1/2 games out of the last wild-card spot, are all but done.

“He loves to be out here with his teammates,” Nevin said. “He wants to be out here in front of the fans and I think it’s a testament to him and who he is and what he’s meant to, not only this team and this clubhouse, but to myself, to this game.”

The fans know it. The game knows it. The hope is that Ohtani can continue doing it.