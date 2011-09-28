SNY trio: Shame on Mets for pulling Reyes

SNY's Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling and Gary Cohen were sharply critical Wednesday when the Mets removed Jose Reyes from the game against the Reds after a first-inning bunt single.

"To be honest with you, I am not going to agree with this move at all,'' Hernandez said. "But it is what it is.''

Soon Cohen was chiming in, adding, "I'm a little stunned.''

Darling added, "I don't know what to say.''

(SNY primarily is owned by the same people who own the Mets.)

The announcers wondered whether taking out Reyes after one hit left him vulnerable in the batting race, and also about the abruptness of the move, which surprised and disappointed fans, some of whom booed.

"Just for the fans I would have sent him out on the field ,'' Darling said, imagining Reyes running off to a final ovation.

Said Cohen: "The people who came here today came here to see Jose Reyes and to give him some kind of a send-off and now he's done for the day."

Hernandez lamented the larger implications of Reyes not taking on the challenge of additional at-bats, saying, "Baseball is a microcosm of society and I don't know what to say. It's disappointing."

By the second inning, there wasn't much left to say about the game. Said Hernandez: "I feel like all the air is out of the tire."