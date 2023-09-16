Starling Marte could return; Edwin Diaz less likely to be back this season for Mets

Starling Marte tested his injured groin by running the bases Saturday, and Buck Showalter said it was feasible that his outfielder could play again this season.

Marte, who had double-groin surgery in the offseason and hasn’t played since Aug. 5, previously expressed a desire to get back on the field this year. He and the Mets are trying to avoid yet another surgery this offseason.

He’ll travel with the team to Miami when they begin their final road trip of the year on Monday.

“We’ve got a schedule, a plan kind of worked out, but barring any setbacks, there’s potential to play again,” Showalter said. “We’d like for him — I know he’d like to get back on the field before the season is over and kind of test all the good things he’s feeling and make sure it plays at game speed.”

Marte is in the second year of a four-year, $78 million deal and missed significant time this season dealing with both the groin issue and recurring migraines.

Window closing on Diaz

Edwin Diaz is progressing well, but though Showalter wouldn’t say whether the closer will pitch this year, he still has significant benchmarks to clear — something that makes a return less likely.

“The big thing is going to be when he starts moving off the mound and field balls and covering first,” Showalter said. “I don’t think he’s gotten there.”

Mauricio at third

Ronny Mauricio played his second straight game at third base Saturday. The natural shortstop only played two games at third in the minor leagues, and nine games there in the Dominican League.

“I feel personally that shortstop and third base are the two best positions that I can play,” Mauricio said. “I felt like it was seamless. I feel the same playing shortstop and playing third. It’s pretty similar to me.”

At least someone is going to the playoffs

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Mets Double-A affiliate, will begin their three-game series against the Patriots, the Yankees affiliate, in the Eastern League playoffs starting Tuesday.

Drew Gilbert, whom the Mets acquired when they traded Justin Verlander to the Astros, is slashing .333/.426/.581 in 33 games with the Rumble Ponies, with six home runs, seven doubles and two triples.

Showalter has been paying close attention.

“They’re ours,” he said. “They wear our uniform. They’re our future and I’ve got history with them…Those people down there are a big part of our organization — the coaches, the managers. We’re all in this together.”