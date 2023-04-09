Starling Marte exits in first inning with neck strain after headfirst slide

The Mets offense suffered a significant blow when it lost Starling Marte to injury in the first inning of their 7-2 loss to the Marlins Sunday. Now, they’ve got to wait to see the exact extent of that loss.

Marte, who collided headfirst into Jean Segura’s knee while stealing third base, was removed at the end of the inning and preliminarily diagnosed with a neck strain. He’ll also continue to be monitored for a concussion, Buck Showalter said and is considered day to day. Early examinations for the concussion, at least, seem to be positive.

Jeff McNeil moved from second base to take over Marte’s spot in rightfield, while Luis Guillorme entered to play second.

“He had a pretty good lump there when I got there,” Showalter said. “He’s a tough guy and some of the things you look for, you just didn’t want to take any chances at that point, but we’ll see what tomorrow brings. It looked like he tested pretty good as far as concussion but the neck, he got pretty good whiplash there.”

Marte started off his season going 10-for-33 with a home run. He more than proved his value last year, when he went down with a hand injury in September that greatly hamstrung the Mets offense down the stretch.

Rocky day for the rookie

Despite an RBI single, Francisco Alvarez didn’t have the best afternoon in his 2023 debut. He allowed five stolen bases and committed an error in the eighth when he tried to nail a stealing Segura at second but threw the ball away, allowing the runner to advance to third. Alvarez’s error broke the Mets nine-game errorless streak to begin the season — the longest in franchise history.

Alvarez’s defense has been a concern in his early development, but Showalter was quick to point out that it wasn’t all on the rookie.

“I’m not so sure that they weren’t on the pitchers, most of them,” Showalter said of the stolen bases. “You give him a chance and he’ll throw out people he’s supposed to throw out, but nowadays, it’s probably one of the toughest jobs this year compared to last year — the running game. They took away a really big weapon and that’s the holding step off. That was what stopped those guys from cheating in their break.”

The first week of baseball was dominated by baserunners trying to exploit the new rules, with successful attempts going up from 68.5% in 2022 to 80.5%, according to MLB.com, and overall attempts going up from 1.02 per game to 1.69.

“I think I could have made better throws,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. Some of that, though, will come with getting acclimated to this pitching staff. Alvarez said that once he does, "It’s going to be a lot better."