Mets owner Steve Cohen announces news conference for Wednesday

The Mets’ failures have grown so deep that owner Steve Cohen feels compelled to speak out.

He will hold a rare in-season news conference Wednesday afternoon, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game,” Cohen wrote. “You will get it from me straight.”

Now in his third season owning the Mets, Cohen occasionally has talked to the assembled media, but not in a setting as formal as a pre-arranged news conference. Most of the group interviews he has given have been impromptu gatherings, typically when he appears on the field during batting practice at a random road game.

Plodding through what has been by far their worst month of the season, the Mets entered play Tuesday 35-43, a season-high eight games under .500. They were 16 games back of first-place Atlanta in the NL East and 8 1/2 games out of the last wild-card playoff berth.

A club with an estimated $377 million payroll, as calculated for luxury-tax reasons, by far the highest in the history of baseball, has no discernible strengths.

The Mets will reach their halfway point — game No. 81 of 162 — Thursday.

They average 4.47 runs per game, 16th out of 30 teams. They also have a 4.62 ERA, which is 25th.