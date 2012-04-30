Tejada finishes Colorado series with 10 hits

DENVER -- Ruben Tejada went 3-for-6 Sunday and had 10 hits -- all singles -- in 17 at-bats in the Mets' three-game series against the Rockies.

The shortstop is batting .310. The man he replaced, Jose Reyes, is hitting .205 and has been dropped to second in the order by the Miami Marlins.

"He had quite a series," manager Terry Collins said. "He's starting to do the things that they've been practicing. That is not to worry about hitting for power but spraying the ball around, using the middle of the field."

The last Met to have 10 hits in a three-game series was Edgardo Alfonzo in 2000, also against the Rockies.

Uh-oh, Ike

Ike Davis admitted that heading toward the pitcher's mound to chase a 10th-inning pop-up hit by Ramon Hernandez put him in "panic mode in the head."

It was at Coors Field last May 10 that Davis went after a similar pop-up and injured an ankle in an innocent-looking collision with David Wright. Davis missed the rest of the season.

This time Wright was nowhere near Davis, who made the catch. "I heard, 'Ike, Ike,' which last year I didn't hear," Davis said. "That was comforting."

Torres a leading man

Andres Torres will reclaim the centerfield and leadoff spots when he rejoins the Mets in Houston Monday, Collins said.

Torres has been on the disabled list since reinjuring his left calf on Opening Day. Kirk Nieuwenhuis will shift over to leftfield for most games, giving the Mets an all-lefthanded-hitting outfield until Jason Bay returns from the disabled list.

Scott Hairston will spell one of the three against some lefties, Collins said. The Mets will face two in the three games in Houston: J.A. Happ on Tuesday and Wandy Rodriguez on Wednesday.

Torres, who had 19 stolen bases in 25 attempts for the Giants last season, will give the Mets a dimension they currently lack. They have six stolen bases, with Wright the team leader with two.

Nieuwenhuis had three hits Sunday, including an RBI double in the 10th, and is batting .316. He also made a diving catch in left-center to rob the Rockies of a run in the fifth.

He has never played left before, but Collins said: "They hit fly balls to left, too. He can make those catches out there."

Zach Lutz was sent to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Torres.