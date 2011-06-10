Tejada more confident, comfortable

MILWAUKEE -- The Mets call him "El Niño" for his baby-faced looks, but there's been no kidding around when Ruben Tejada steps on the field this season. After he was not even considered for the second-base job in spring training, Tejada is making a case that he belongs in the majors, and not just as a short-term sub for an injured player.

The glove was never an issue. Tejada already has made a number of highlight-worthy plays at second. But after struggling at the plate last season, Tejada is batting .328 (22-for-67) with an on-base percentage of .378 after going 2-for-4 Thursday night. It's a small sample, but just by watching his at-bats, his teammates can tell the difference.

"I can tell you from my own experience, during your first year, the game is so quick," Angel Pagan said. "But he has more confidence now, and once you get that, you're going to get better as a player."

Tejada also is batting .353 (6-for-17) with runners in scoring position and .500 (7-for-14) during his five-game hitting streak.

"I think some of the older guys around him have done a good job of just saying, 'Hey look, just put a good swing on it, use the field, spray the ball around, hit some line drives,' " Terry Collins said. "And as good as he plays defensively, he's going to be a big piece."

Evans not in plans

After the game, the Mets designated Nick Evans for assignment and will call up a replacement for Friday night's series opener in Pittsburgh. The likely candidate is Lucas Duda, who is batting .389 (14-for-36) with five homers and 12 RBIs in his last 10 games for Triple-A Buffalo.

Extra bases

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the MVP of this year's Super Bowl, threw out the first pitch. Ryan Braun, who is a friend of Rogers, helped set it up in the afternoon . . . Francisco Rodriguez, who lost 15 pounds from last week's dental surgery, said he's been back to his regular diet and feeling stronger. He pitched 11/3 scoreless innings for his 286th save, tying Rod Beck for 28th on the all-time list.