Terry Collins: Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz won't be used out of the bullpen

If they reach the postseason, the Mets have "absolutely no plans" to shift Steven Matz or Noah Syndergaard to relief duty, Terry Collins said Sunday.

After a 5-4 win over Boston, he said he doubts that Syndergaard's role will change, even as innings limits have prompted the Mets to say they will skip one of his starts in September.

Collins cited Matz's injury history as a reason the lefty likely won't be working out of the bullpen, either. Said Collins: "I'm not sure it's fair to him."

Matz will make his final minor-league rehab start Monday after missing five weeks with a partially torn lat muscle.

Trade official

The Mets officially completed a trade with the Diamondbacks for righty Addison Reed. Said Collins: "Hopefully, he's that seventh-inning guy we've been searching for."

The Mets sent minor-league pitchers Miller Diaz and Matt Koch to Arizona.

Reed, 26, will join the Mets Monday. To make room on the 40-man roster, they promoted infielder Wilfredo Tovar and put him on the 60-day disabled list. To make room on the active roster, they optioned Logan Verrett to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Extra bases

Syndergaard's single in the second gave Mets pitchers their 24th RBI of the season, the most in the majors . . . Bobby Parnell threw live batting practice. He has been on the DL since Aug. 17 with right shoulder tendinitis . . . Eric Campbell, Eric Young Jr., Kirk Nieuwenhuis and Kevin Plawecki were notified Sunday night that they will be activated before Tuesday's game . . . Hitting coach Kevin Long was ejected by plate umpire Joe West for arguing balls and strikes. Long was upset at a called third strike on Curtis Granderson, who also expressed his displeasure. Said Collins: "If you get in an argument with Curtis Granderson, you need to take a look at some things. This guy doesn't get mad at anybody."