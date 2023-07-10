Mets' Tommy Pham to get MRI on sore right groin

SAN DIEGO — Mets outfielder Tommy Pham will get an MRI on Monday after departing the Mets’ game Sunday because of soreness in his right groin.

After a 6-2 loss to the Padres to finish the pre-All-Star break schedule, Pham suggested he wasn’t very concerned because this felt like a similar injury in 2018. In that instance, he missed just three games initially, though his right groin presented problems periodically the rest of the season, never seriously enough to require a stay on the injured list.

Pham said he “felt great” until chasing Ha-Seong Kim’s single to leftfield to begin the bottom of the first inning.

“I felt my groin get tight. I knew instantly it was not something I should push through,” he said. “It would only get worse. So I signaled to the training staff and was removed from the game.”

Manager Buck Showalter said the Mets had a “good idea of the timeframe” but they would know better after getting test results Monday. He didn’t want to speculate on whether Pham would need to go on the IL.

One of the Mets’ hottest hitters over the past month-plus, Pham signed as a backup outfielder in January but has been the starting leftfielder of late. His .835 OPS leads the team. If the Mets become sellers in the leadup to the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Pham would be a prime candidate to get dealt.

Pham said going to the doctor in New York didn’t interfere with All-Star break plans because he was headed there anyway, wishing to reacclimate to the time change after the Mets’ week out west.